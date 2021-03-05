Steber wins weekly Right Turn Touching Hearts raffle

With week 14 of the Right Turn’s Touching Hearts 50/50 fundraising raffle, Uriah Steber won the weekly drawing. He had purchased his ticket at the Farm, Home and Sport Show. His wife, Emily, came in for him to collect the $50. Emily then drew the Nine of Spades. The fundraiser continues with a new drawing every week until the Ace of Hearts is drawn. Raffle tickets can be purchased at both Lynn’s Dakotamarts, Branding Iron Bistro, Don’s Sinclair, Fieldhouse, and Lariat Lanes. According to Nancy Schlichenmayer of The Right Turn, there were 39 cards remaining in the deck and the take-home prize today was $1,790. For information about The Right Turn’s Early Childhood Specialist open position and free parent and caregiver classes that start this week, call 650-773-4755.
