Pierre T.F. Riggs student Olivia Strand is this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. She was nominated by Christina Staskewich. Here is her nomination:
Strand is an exemplary student. She works everyday from bell to bell in class. She is a role model for classmates. Strand is always willing to help others, puts in maximum effort into anything she commits to, and is always willing to learn and improve. She submitted a project to the state art competition, and it was one of the best pots to come through the pottery classroom in awhile. Strand is encouraged to keep up the hard work, because it has not gone unnoticed.
