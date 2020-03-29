Barring any unforeseen issues, the city of Pierre will close three different streets this week for utility work.
Airport Road, between the entrance to FedEx and the Airport Rescue Fire Station, will close on Monday, March 30, to repair an underground sanitary sewer line and complete storm sewer work. Detour signs will be in place to reroute motorists. The road is expected to reopen by Friday, April 3.
West Prospect Avenue, between N. Yankton Ave. and N. Central Ave., will close on Tuesday, March 31, for storm sewer work at the intersection of W. Prospect and N. Central Ave. In addition, N. Central Ave., between W. Prospect and W. Broadway Ave. will be closed to accommodate the intersection work. Motorists should use alternate routes. Both streets are expected to reopen by Friday, April 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.