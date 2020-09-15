According to Brad Palmer, Pierre utilities director, Pierre city crews began two separate street projects on Sept. 14.
N. Evans Street, between E. Fifth and E. Sixth Streets, is closed to through traffic. It is expected to remain closed to through traffic until Monday, Oct. 5, while crews replace underground utility lines and rebuild the street. Curb, gutter and portions of the sidewalk will also be replaced. There may be intermittent disruptions to local traffic and water service. Impacted parties will receive further notification.
Also , motorists should anticipate traffic congestion at the intersection of S. Poplar and Sioux Avenues. Crews are adjusting the turning lanes. The existing outside lanes on Poplar Ave. will become right-turn only lanes, and through traffic will move to the inside lanes. For the safety of those working in the intersection, motorists should slow down or avoid the intersection entirely. Work is expected to be complete before Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.