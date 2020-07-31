From Monday, August 3, until Wednesday, August 5, Morris Inc. will be performing milling and cleaning operations prior to asphalt placement on Country Drive (Riverside to River Rim), Westwood (Terri Lane to W. Elizabeth Street), Coyote Street (Yucca to Antelope) and Missouri Avenue (El Chapelle to Pawnee).
Streets will be closed to local traffic, with no parking between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Have all vehicles removed from the streets prior to 7 a.m. each day. For more information, call T.J. Gallagher at 605-280-1728 or Brock Scott at 605-222-8557.
