Builders FirstSource is sponsoring a local birdhouse building contest, with divisions for kindergarten through fifth grade students, for sixth through eighth grade students, and ninth through 12th grade students. The contest is open to students in Hughes, Stanley, and Sully counties.
The contest is “to promote community spirit, help maintain social distancing, welcome songbirds to our yards, and give our students a project they can be excited about, learn from, and something extra to do while doing their school work from home,” said Heath Schnee with Builders FirstSource.
The youngest division competes for three different gift cards. The smallest house wins $50, the best Pierre Pride birdhouse wins $50, and the best design wins $100.
The junior high division competes for a $50 gift card under Curb Appeal & Pierre Pride, $50 under the greatest amount of natural (non-manmade) materials, and $100 for best design.
The high school division competes for a $50 gift card under Pierre and American Pride, $50 under the most recycled materials, $100 under best design and craftsmanship.
Read through the official contest rules, create your birdhouse and its accompanying entry video, then send the video to Barry.Mertes@bldr.com by 5 p.m. CT on May 18.
“We encourage use of materials that you can find around your home or in your backyard, like scrap left over from a remodeling project or recycled materials,” said Barry Mertes, general manager. Builders FirstSource has some limited materials to donate if you are unable to find something for your project.
Each entry must weigh less than 40 pounds; each needs to be easily moved for display. The winning entries must be delivered to the store, to show them off for a month after the contest.
“We encourage the use of scrap or recycled materials that you can find around your home or yard. Entries are encouraged to incorporate Pierre Area, South Dakota, and American pride into your design. In the interest of social distancing, entries will be accepted and judged by video submission only. The three-minute-or-less video should demonstrate your birdhouse by walking around it and showing all sides. Be creative and describe the features of your birdhouse. The bird houses need to be functional and able to withstand the elements,” said Mertes.
In their video, students must state their name, grade and the name of your school. For privacy purposes, do not mention your address or phone number. In submitting your video by email, include your full name, your parent’s name, phone number and address. If you are unable to make a video, call Mertes at 605-224-5909 or email him at barry.mertes@bldr.com. He will make arrangements to help you make your video.
The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce will provide the judging, which is set for May 22. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite entries, through commenting and liking the project on the store’s Facebook page.
Those comments and ‘likes’ are part of the judging criteria. Winners will be announced on May 29.
