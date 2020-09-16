All South Dakota students, grades 9-12, can compete for a share of $2,300 in higher education scholarships by entering the Resource Conservation Speech Contest. Scholarships are awarded to the top three finalists: first place is $1,100; second place is $750; and third place is $450.
The 2021 contest theme is “What have you done for Conservation lately?” Contests are coordinated by local conservation districts. Local winners advance to area contests. The top area speakers compete at the state finals in Pierre on April 24, 2021.
The contest is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture, in cooperation with Touchstone Energy Cooperatives of South Dakota, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and the South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts.
For more information and entry forms, contact your local conservation district or call Bailey Gullikson, S.D. Dept. of Agriculture natural resource specialist, at 605-773-7570.
