Grill or bake a few extra pounds of chicken ahead of time, and this recipe (part of a series) not only saves you time, it tastes great and allows you to get a good meal in front of the family without much fuss.
Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Ingredients
- 4 white sweet potatoes (Regular orange sweet potatoes or russet potatoes also can be used)
- 2 cups chicken, cooked
- 2 cups steamed or roasted broccoli
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
- * Optional: BBQ sauce
Directions
Pierce sweet potatoes 2-3 times with a sharp knife then place on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high for 3-4 minutes. Turn potatoes over and microwave for an additional 3-4 minutes.
Let potatoes cool slightly, then carefully slice the top, and open.
Fill each potato with a half-cup of chicken, a half-cup of broccoli and top with a quarter-cup of mozzarella cheese.
Microwave filled potatoes for an additional 1-2 minutes to heat through and melt the cheese.
Serve immediately, drizzling with a little BBQ sauce if desired.
Lauren Cornay is a registered dietitian with Avera Heart Hospital. Learn more about nutrition and great ways to make healthier meals.
