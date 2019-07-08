The Pierre Parks and Recreation Department holds activities all summer. Session II began July 8 and runs through August 1. Check online at www.cityofpierre.org to see which classes and activities still have openings.
As can be attested through the summer activities guide, the various classes are geared for preschool, youth, older youth, teenagers, adults, and senior citizen interests.
For example, “Sharks and Minnows” is a tag-like game taught to three-to-five year olds, while adults can learn golf and Tai Chi and pottery and other things. And everyone can join in on aquatics, library activities, and others. The online summer activities guide has 29 pages of information.
Costs vary according to age of participants and the activities themselves. Some are free, most notably the three Movies in the Park at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater: “The Little Mermaid” July 18 9:30 p.m.; “Space Jam” July 25 9:30 p.m.; and “The Goonies” August 1 9:15 p.m. Bring your own seating, snacks and bug spray, and enjoy the show.
The ‘Old Gym’ in the Georgia Morse Middle School at 309 E. Capital Avenue in Pierre, had already been busy with other classes, when the Squeaky Sneakers held its first Session II meeting at 2 p.m., July 8. Katy Honeywell, recreation intern, leads others in teaching and encouraging the three-to-five year olds. During the class, the kids play common games such as soccer, duck duck goose, and never-the-same obstacle courses. Some newer-named games include Toy Story (a variation of the Freeze game), and tag-like Sharks & Minnows.
“The number of helpers depends on the class and the number of participants. More kids, more helpers,” said Honeywell. For this particular day and class, the helpers included Nikky Farnsworth, Jayd Mullen, and Kylee Hanson.
