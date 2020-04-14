The Sunnyside Daycare Center, 1408 N. Harrison Avenue in Pierre, is sponsoring the USDA's Child and Adult Care Food Program.
The same meals will be made available to all enrolled participants at no separate charge. Additional meal benefits are available to the center for enrolled participants whose annual family income is at or below certain amounts.
Eligibility for free meals for a family of one is a yearly income of $16,237 or less, while reduced cost meals for a family of one is $23,107 or less per year. A family of two is $21,983 for free meals, and $31,284 for reduced meals. For each additional family member add $5,746 for free meals, and $8,177 for reduced meals.
The information provided on the application for free or reduced price meals is confidential and is used only for the purpose of determining eligibility.
The contact person at Sunnyside Daycare Center is Laura Clark, phone 222-1010.
