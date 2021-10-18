The naturally grown forage on rangelands of the Western U.S. provides a cost-efficient way to raise livestock. Unfortunately, standing forages and harvested hay are highly variable in their nutritional composition, often falling short in meeting the requirements of the flock, according to NRC, 1982; 2007.
With many management scenarios and supplementation options across Western sheep production systems, it’s important to understand some of the principles associated with effective sheep nutrition supplementation programs.
The objective of a supplementation program simply put is to make up for the nutrients not provided in the grazing diet — protein, energy, minerals and vitamins. Such a program may seek to overcome seasonal deficiencies by meeting requirements during physiologically demanding production periods for the ewe.
Generally, standing forage is approximately one-third of the cost of harvested feedstuffs. Thus, maximizing the use of your most cost-effective grazing resource, while utilizing the most affordable supplement that meets nutrient requirements should be a guiding principle.
Overfeeding a protein or energy supplement can potentially decrease time spent grazing and thereby reduce consumption of the most affordable grazing resource. In contrast, during drought years where grazing forage resources are limited, energy supplementation can be utilized to decrease grazing pressure and potentially extend grazing resources.
Timing supplementation strategies to meet requirements for a specific stage of production is critical in an effective ewe supplementation program. The naturally grown forage on rangelands is the least nutritious during this winter period which often overlaps with critical periods of breeding and gestation.
Sheep supplementation research summarized by Thomas and Kott (1995) determined that under most winter range conditions, sheep supplemented at 0.25 to 0.33 pounds per head per day, or 0.2 to 0.3 percent of ewe body weight, did not reduce forage consumption, and that on average supplemented ewes weaned 5 to 10 more pounds of lamb per ewe than un-supplemented ewes. With $2.50 per pound feeder lamb prices supplementation could potentially result in an additional $12.50 to $25.00 additional revenue.
With a variety of supplementation options, the starting point is finding available options for your region that complement the available forage resources. Alfalfa hay, corn, barley and dried distiller grains have traditionally been used for supplementation and are generally widely available and are cost-effective.
Additionally, emerging non-traditional byproducts e.g., peas, lentils, pinto beans and their screenings are increasingly utilized as pulse crop acreage expands in the Western U.S. These pulse by-products, although variable in nutrient composition can represent a very cost effective, high crude protein — nearly 20 percent or greater — alternative.
Establishing communication with local elevators and pulse farmers for these and other by-products can help determine availability and price for non-traditional feedstuffs and byproducts. Cost per pound of nutrient can be calculated using the Feed Nutrient Calculator at extension.sdstate.edu.
Jaelyn Quintana is a sheep field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
