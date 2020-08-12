House Bill 1096 did not pass during the last South Dakota legislative session. It would “prohibit commercial surrogacy contracts (and) provide a penalty for facilitating a commercial surrogacy.”
Aimee Van Houten, a wife and mother of three living in Pierre, was already pregnant as a gestational carrier. “Gestational carrier (GC) is not the woman's egg, surrogate is the woman's egg. With both terminologies, a woman carries a baby for someone else,” said Van Houten. “I am the first GC that Dr. Rasmussen (Dr. Jessica Rasmussen - OB/GYN in Pierre - Avera Health) has had, and possibly the first for St. Mary's hospital. It has been a wonderful journey and I'd love to share my story.”
Van Houten had a female friend who had eggs but was not physically able to carry through a pregnancy, “so I had the thought of helping similar others. I’m very fortunate to have had healthy pregnancies,” she said. She first asked her doctor if any local families needed the help of a surrogate. She then investigated to find Surrogacy of America based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. She added that, fairly recently a surrogacy agency has opened in Sioux Falls.
The application process was extensive. Not only did it include physical and health screenings of her and her husband, but a background check and a financial review to make sure she was not doing this as an income. “The reason I looked into surrogacy was to help a family, not for any financial gain,” said Van Houten. A walk-through of her house was done through SKYPE to prove her status, showing the family has lights, water, a good neighborhood, even to show she had a comfortable bed to sleep in. “They make sure people are not doing this for the main purpose of financial gain. Then the agency outlined what will be provided by the intended parent.”
One concern was how her own children would take having an infant in their house for a few weeks, then leaving forever. The Van Houten family are registered foster parents, so the kids are used to other children coming and going. “The mindset from the beginning is so different. You have to be vitally ready, knowing you have enough in your family and house,” said Van Houten.
The egg came from an undeclared donor. The ‘intended parent’ and the biological father was Carmelo Parro-Martinez, a man who came to America from Spain to have a surrogate child. After implantation, there were 14 weeks of daily shots, which her husband administered to her, to help deal with any possible rejection, since the egg was not hers.
“Miss Alia was born on July 8, 2020, and is doing fantastic,” said Van Houten. Several weeks after his daughter, Alia, was born, the intended parent returned to Spain with her.
“I would do it again in a heartbeat,” said Van Houten. “That is if my body will let me. But, this is my fourth baby in seven years. Time will tell.”
“I think the bill was started as a part of a group that is interstate, that basically picks a state and tries to prohibit surrogacy. Why, I don’t know,” she said. “There was a strong group of us who did a great job of talking to representatives. My word-of-mouth group is for regulating but not getting rid of surrogacy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.