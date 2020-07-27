Sweet Miracles Day at Dairy Queen fundraiser for Sanford

Drive up, or have your pre-order brought out to you, or have your group pre-order delivered so you can participate in Dairy Queen donating a dollar per Blizzard sold. Be one of thousands of purchases so the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Pierre can donate at least $1 per sold Blizzard to Sanford hospitals and clinics in South Dakota.
“This is our third year and we are gaining momentum,” said Jen Uecker, general manager of the Dairy Queen Grill and Chill at 519 W. Sioux Avenue in Pierre. “Though the Dairy Queen corporation cancelled the ‘Miracle Treat Day’ program nation-wide for this COVID year, the stores in South Dakota said ‘hold on’ and we are still having ‘South Dakota Sweet Miracles’.”
This time around, there are two ‘outdoor Blizzard stores’. The one out front is volunteered by Sanford Clinic employees, so customers can beat the lines and buy Blizzards right in the parking lot. The second one - to the east in the NAPA parking lot - is manned by volunteers representing the WMCA, Slumberland, and the Carissa Brandt family. Brandt is a former ‘Miracle Child’, so the fundraiser is “near and dear to her,” said Uecker. Nicole and Jeromy Pankratz are sponsoring a live radio feed for the special day. Delivery volunteers include representatives of the Pierre Chamber of Commerce, the Oahe Child Development Center, and the S.D. Retailers Association. The First National Bank sponsored the specially made Dairy Queen grey t-shirt uniforms. Slumberland, through Facebook, is giving a recliner to whomever most closely guesses without going over the number of Blizzards sold.
Pre-order coupons were distributed. Pre-orders, which include pick-up and delivery, can be made up to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
Pierre’s Dairy Queen Grill & Chill opened in December 2017, after being renovated and remodeled inside and out. The 2018 Miracle Treat Day did well, despite a two-hour power outage for parts of Pierre. The 2019 fundraiser “was even better, reaching 6,702 Blizzards sold,” said Uecker.
This year, perhaps the goal of 7,000 Blizzards sold in one day can be achieved. You can help by visiting the Pierre area DQ on Thursday, July 30, and purchase your favorite Blizzard treat.
