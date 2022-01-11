Precision ranching is the latest buzz term among scientists and extension professionals across the Northern Great Plains. But what does precision ranching mean, and how will it impact ranching in western rangelands?
To answer this question, the South Dakota State University, West River Research and Extension Center in Rapid City is deploying a series of new precision technologies at the Cottonwood Field Station south of Philip, South Dakota.
The Cottonwood Field Station has served as one of the oldest research stations in the country. Previous research at the station has been foundational in determining stocking rates for western regions and developing the Universal Soil Loss Equation — USLE — now known as the RUSLE2. These are two examples of impactful research results from this SDSU station — precision technology is next on the horizon.
The deployment of these precision technologies has substantially enhanced the SDSU West River team’s research capabilities at an individual animal level, leading to advances in many aspects of rangeland livestock production. Precision technologies can be categorized into measurement and management tools.
Measurement tools include things like the measurement of individual cattle weight on a daily basis or near-real-time location tracking through precision scale and global position system devices. The SDSU team has deployed virtual grazing collars, which are GPS enabled. The collars also retain livestock using a sound and shock stimulus — similar to invisible dog fences — within paddocks.
This second capability is a precision management tool since it allows ranchers to manage cattle grazing rotations from a computer or phone app. Some precision ranching utilizes technology to improve individual animal efficiency and productivity.
For example, producers can supplement individual animals using precision supplemental feeders instead of feeding winter supplements to heifers at a herd level. This technology has the potential to decrease costs for animals that do not need supplements and are over-consuming, achieving more uniform cattle groups.
Many of these technologies have the potential to be integrated, but this presents its own challenge. That is why SDSU is taking precision ranching one step further than simply deploying machinery in a pasture. In order to assess the entire impact of precision technology on rangelands, the team is applying a systems approach. This approach considers the intended — increased individual productivity — and unintended consequences of precision technology.
Unintended consequences include benefits and challenges like time to learn how to use technologies and run them effectively, installation, maintenance, data ownership, data interpretation and return on investment.
Effective implementation and use of precision technology means that ranchers will need another skill set and the ability to use technology. This will also create a demand for service providers and technicians to maintain precision technologies.
The SDSU team is currently training the first generation of graduate students to understand beef cattle production, rangeland management and precision technology, maintaining ranching culture while remaining innovative. Stayed tuned for research and Extension updates on precision ranching for western rangelands, including how to apply a systems approach to understand which precision solution best aligns with your long-term livestock production goals.
Hector Menendez is a livestock grazing specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
