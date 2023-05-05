Rigg's High School Choir

Riggs Choir Director Rodd Bauck can't help but laught at the choir members' moment of silliness during a practice in the days before the students' final performances of the year.

 Charis Blanchette / T.F. Riggs High School Yearbook Advisor

The public is invited to the T.F. Rigg's choirs' final two concerts slated for next week for a night of fun and familiarity before an afternoon of inspirational a cappella performances enhanced by the beauty and acoustics of the Capital Rotunda.  

Firstly, the choirs will present their spring concert performance of "Thank You For The Music!" Thursday at 7 p.m. at Riggs Theater. 

