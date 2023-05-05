The public is invited to the T.F. Rigg's choirs' final two concerts slated for next week for a night of fun and familiarity before an afternoon of inspirational a cappella performances enhanced by the beauty and acoustics of the Capital Rotunda.
Firstly, the choirs will present their spring concert performance of "Thank You For The Music!" Thursday at 7 p.m. at Riggs Theater.
The students will perform a variety of musical selections, including "Nine to Five" by Dolly Parton, "My Boyfriend’s Back" by The Angels, "Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You" by Frankie Valli, "I’m Still Standing" by Elton John, "Thank You For The Music" by ABBA, and more.
T.F. Riggs High School Choir Director Rodd Bauck said the preparation that went into the concert was hard, but fun.
"It’s fun and gratifying to do some lighter literature that the students know and recognize. Seeing them have fun on stage because they know the song always brings a smile to my face," Bauck said.
"Prepping this literature is also difficult because when the songs are well known, mistakes tend to stick out more," he said.
The following Friday at noon, the Riggs Chamber Choir will present their annual “Angels In The Architecture” concert in the Capitol Rotunda.
"Music can often be heard in the Capitol Building in the month of December for Christmas At The Capitol. Take out the trees and decorations, and you are left with a space where the sound will just reverberate and spin and make the goosebumps rise on the skin," Bauck said.
“Every year, I am told by many people that this is an absolute favorite concert of the year. The community and students echo that statement. There are pieces that I pick throughout the year specifically for how they might sound in the Rotunda. Not only is it beautiful, but it is an all-out musical experience.”
During this concert, the chamber choir will be premiering a brand-new choral piece, “Riverscapes” by Jacob Narverud.
Narverud wrote the piece exclusively for the Riggs choir. The accompanying original text was written by Riggs' own Senior Patrick Valentine.
"Initially, Patrick was a little nervous about the text being used as he wrote it when he was a Freshmen, but when he heard what the composer had done with it, he thought it was perfect," Bauck said.
The text describes a scene that will no doubt hit home for so many who call the town home.
“This text is about the Missouri River. One night, I was just envisioning a walking trail that goes to a small opening by the river. I saw the moon reflecting off the river. That picture is what inspired these words," Valentine said. "I am extremely honored by the professional interpretation from the composer. When we began rehearsing it, I thought what (Narverud) had done was just perfect. The notes look and sound like waves and ripples on the water. It’s just perfect.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.