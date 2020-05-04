T.F. Riggs High School prom candidates

The T.F. Riggs High School prom King and Queen will be announced at the end of the virtual scholarship/awards night on May 7. This is according to Sarah Linn from the school, the theme for the ‘virtual’ prom is “The Roaring Twenties.”
Alscessa Elsey is the daughter of Amy and Samson Boutchee. At Riggs Alscessa participates in
managing the cross-country team. She is pursuing a scholarship in science, and an environmental science degree, her school choice is however, undecided. Outside of Riggs
activities Alscessa actively participates in the Central South Dakota Skating Club. Alscessa along with her team, has taken first place in the Black Hills Gold Rush Figure Skating Competition of 2020. Alscessa also actively presents her cultured hoop dance throughout her community, dancing for elementary schools, after school programs, and on ice.
Emry Heiss is the daughter of Tova Homan and A.Jay & Lindsay Heiss. Her Riggs activities
include volleyball, track, student council, National Honor Society, and Yearbook Club. Outside of school, she is a member of Sarah’s Dance Studio and Oahe Elite Volleyball. She also works at the State 123 Movie Theater and lifeguards/teaches swimming lessons at the Pierre City Pool. Next year, she plans to attend the University of Nebraska Lincoln and major in elementary education.
Morgan Oedekoven is the daughter of Dusty and Jenn Oedekoven. Her Riggs activities include
cross country, track, National Honor Society, and Gov 2 Gov. Outside of Riggs she is a member of Sarah’s Dance Studio, and Community Bible Church Youth Group where she is a worship leader. Next year, she plans to attend Dakota Wesleyan University to pursue a biochemistry degree and then move on to medical school. She has signed on the run cross country at Dakota Wesleyan University.
Hattie Shaffer is the daughter of Travis and Melissa Shaffer. Her Riggs activities include
secretary of the National Honor Society, Gov 2 Gov mentor, newspaper writer, co-captain of the
dance team, Future Business Leaders of America member, and co-president of the Spanish club. Hattie dances at Pierre Dance Academy and works at the St. Joseph’s After School Program. Next year, she plans to attend South Dakota State University and pursue a degree in human biology. She is grateful for all the friends and memories made at T.F. Riggs high school.
Addy Smith is the daughter of Jeff and Mary Smith. Her Riggs activities include volleyball, track,
Gov 2 Gov, Best Buddies, and National Honor Society. Outside of school Addy volunteers at
PAWS Animal Shelter and works at Zesto. Next year she plans to attend South Dakota State University and pursue a degree in mathematics.
Cobey Carr is the son of Corey and Tiffany Carr. His Riggs activities include football, track, high
school baseball, National Honor Society, and Gov 2 Gov. Outside of school activities he plays
Post 8 Legion baseball, is a Little League umpire, and is a member of Community Bible Church.
Next year, he plans to attend Dakota Wesleyan University to play football, run track, and major
in psychology.
Andrew Coverdale is the son of Rob and Cheryl Coverdale. His Riggs activities include football
and spring baseball. Outside of school he plays Legion Baseball and enjoys hunting and fishing.
He is an avid outdoorsman and a great chef. He has joined the Air National Guard and plans to
major in business, but is unsure of where.
Grant Judson is the son of Matt and Stephanie Judson. His Riggs Activities include National Honor Society, tennis, and basketball. Outside of school, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and skiing. Next year, he plans to attend Augustana University.
Max Sevier is the son of Vern and Christie Sevier. His Riggs activities include Concert Choir,
Chamber Choir, All-State Choir, track, National Honor Society, and captain of the Lakota Nation Invitational Knowledge/Quiz Bowl team. Outside of Riggs he has volunteered at the Pierre Area Referral Service and helped with local Powwows. Next year he plans to attend the University of South Dakota and major in history education and minor in language teaching.
Grey Zabel is the son of Mark and Tanna Zabel. At Riggs, he has participated in football,
basketball, baseball, wiffleball, and table tennis. He is also an active member of National Honor Society and Gov 2 Gov. His hobbies outside of Riggs include fishing, hunting, and hanging with the boys. He plans on attending North Dakota State University to study agriculture business and play football.
