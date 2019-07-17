The Right Turn is offering babysitting certification courses, July 19 or July 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at their offices at 115 E. Sioux Avenue in Pierre.
Age range for participants is age 10 and up. Registration fee includes lunch. Register through the City of Pierre Recreation Department.
“Participants in our babysitting certification course learn how to keep young children calm, happy, entertained, and safe,” said Mary Gates, with The Right Turn. “They develop leadership skills and learn how to make money on their own, while helping families with occasional child care.”
“We follow the American Red Cross babysitting training course, which is well known nationally. It is made possible through funding from the Capital Area United Way. The morning lessons are mostly classroom style, with lots of interactive, hands-on opportunities in the afternoon,” said Gates.
• Understand what to expect from children of different ages
• Apply appropriate discipline techniques
• Be a good leader and role model
• Make good decisions and solve problems
• Keep yourself, and children in your care, safe
• Handle emergencies such as injuries, illnesses and accidents
• Write resumes and practice interview for jobs
