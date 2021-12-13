Net wrap is a common and effective binding material for bales, but what are the herd health consequences of leaving it on bales for grinding? This is a question I have had for years and many producers have posed the same question because they are concerned that they are losing cattle as a result of leaving it on or maybe they have compromised performance.
As a result of these questions and others, I conducted a research project at the SDSU Cottonwood Field Station in 2019-20 with ruminally cannulated cows.
The cows were fed a diet of ground hay with the net wrap left on for a five-month period to represent winter feeding. My goal was to see how much net wrap built up over that period of time. Surprisingly, at the end of the feeding period, we removed over 1 pound of net wrap, which may not sound like much, but the volume wad of net wrap displaces was just over one gallon and was about the size of a basketball.
Since the research project was only conducted for one feeding period, we don’t know the long-term impacts, but we can speculate that it will continue to build up because the plastic won’t break down. If you are feeding cows or developing heifers on ground hay, or not removing net wrap or twine when bales are fed, there could be a significant negative impact on health and performance.
Numerous veterinarians have identified “net wrap disease” or “plastic disease” as a cause of death in cows. They speculate that the ball of net wrap gets lodged in the esophagus and the cow can’t eat or eructate or block the omasum and feed cannot pass through the rest of the digestive tract, both of which can result in death. Numerous producers and veterinarians have observed cows the get thin and exhibit symptoms similar to Johnes, but when tested are negative.
Aside from a rumenotomy, there is not a treatment for net wrap. With a rumenotomy, the veterinarian would make an incision on the left side, reach into the rumen and remove the blockage.
The take-home from this research is that we should take the time and remove the net wrap and plastic twine from bales before grinding and feeding to livestock, or processing bales.
This plastic does not break down in the rumen, it does not pass and it will build up and get tangled with the feed in the rumen. If you don’t think you have the time to remove it prior to grinding, I would encourage you to evaluate and compare what it would cost you to remove the net wrap versus losing a cow or two to not removing it.
In addition, it becomes more challenging to evaluate lost performance as a result of net wrap, so you may not have lost livestock as a result, however, performance could be compromised but you may not know how much.
Adele Harty is a cow and calf field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension. To learn more about this project, contact Harty at 605-394-1722 or send an email at adele.harty@sdstate.edu.
