Take-to-Make a Clothespin Snowman Jan. 9 from Cultural Heritage Center
Courtesy photo

The South Dakota State Historical Society Museum in Pierre is switching its popular “make-and-take” Saturday Family Fun programs to “take-to-makes.”

Visitors can pick up a bag with the materials and instructions, and take the project home to complete. Also, project video instructions will be posted on the Museum’s website https://history.sd.gov/museum/education.aspx.

The Center’s release stated that the first “Take-to-Make” Family Fun project for 2021 is a Clothespin Snowman. These can be picked up only on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 10-11:30 a.m. CST at the Cultural Heritage Center. Pick up only one bag for each person planning to make a snowman.

The museum is open for visitors, with temperature-taking, hand sanitizer stations, facemask and social distancing protocols.

There is now free admission to the museum for all South Dakota residents. Out-of-state adult visitors pay an $8 admission fee or $6 for out-of-state seniors 60-and-older. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday, and 1-4:30 p.m. CST on Sundays and most holidays. For more information, call 605-773-3458.

