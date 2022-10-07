Rod Tedrow isn’t afraid of commitment.
Tedrow’s marriage to his wife, Karen, and career as an accountant have both lasted 55 years. For nearly 35 years, he has operated his Pierre accounting firm, Ronald G. Tedrow CPA.
In addition, the 77-year-old has belonged to the Pierre-Fort Pierre Kiwanis for 50 years — a feat he was recognized for during the service organization’s recent annual awards/officer installation banquet at the Missouri Avenue Event Center in Pierre.
“I felt it was important to be involved in different community organizations — a way of networking,” Tedrow said on Thursday about his reasons for joining Kiwanis in 1972.
Dave Bonde, a 45-year Kiwanian with a 34-year perfect attendance record, remembers when Tedrow was extremely active in the group, until he expanded his business.
“Then he kind of backed out, but always paid his dues,” Bonde said. “If there was a Kiwanis activity that needed financial support, you can count on Ron to be there.”
Club Secretary Jeff Mammenga, who has belonged to Kiwanis since 1993, said he is impressed and pleased that Ron has maintained his club membership for that long.
“It proves that Kiwanis is an organization worthy of belonging to,” Mammenga said.
The club’s longest serving members are James Hansen and Charles Thompson, who joined in 1968 and 1969, respectively.
Tedrow grew up in Murdo. After high school, he studied accounting at the University of South Dakota, graduating in 1967. He participated in ROTC and served as an Army officer for two years, including one year in Vietnam during the war.
“I was in combat support,” Tedrow said. “If we had to fight, we did.”
He returned to the United States in January 1970 and moved to Rapid City where his wife worked for a laboratory. He worked in Rapid City and then came to Pierre, where he was the business manager for the United Sioux Tribes of South Dakota and joined Kiwanis on behalf of his employer.
“We felt we had to have a presence in the community,” he said.
Tedrow also liked the mission of Kiwanis — raising money to benefit the youth with activities and scholarships.
“We had fundraisers for scholarships,” he remembered. “There were a lot of academic scholarships. We focused more on the vocational type of scholarships.”
After five years, Tedrow left the United Sioux Tribes, got into public accounting and then started his firm in 1988.
He also climbed his way up the Kiwanis ladder from club president to board of directors to lieutenant governor for the Minnesota-Dakotas Kiwanis International, overseeing 13 clubs.
“It just so happens while serving as lieutenant governor, the Kiwanis International Convention was held outside the North American Continent for the first time,” Tedrow said. “It was in Austria and I took the whole family.”
After flying into Frankfurt, Germany, Tedrow planned to drive a rented car on the Autobahn — a highway system with no speed limits — to get to Vienna. He reserved a European Ford only to be given a Mercedes due to the unavailability of the Ford.
This was in 1983, when the U.S. speed limit was 55 mph,Tedrow noted.
“You couldn’t drive 55 (on the Autobahn),” he said. “You had to keep up with the traffic. Most of the time I went 70 to 80 mph.”
Over the years, Tedrow’s participation in Kiwanis meetings and activities slowed down, but he always remains a member and continues to work at his firm.
His more recent commitment is spending as much time as possible with his four grandchildren before they head to college. This week, Tedrow traveled to Rapid City to watch the T.F. Riggs girls tennis team with the Class A State Title. His granddaughter, Sydney, is a senior player for the Govs. Tedrow has two adult children, Angela and Todd.
Tedrow also belongs to the Knights of Columbus, is a life member of Pierre Elks Lodge 1953 and had belonged to the finance committee at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.