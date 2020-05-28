The expiration date for certain South Dakota driver licenses has been extended until March 30, 2021.
An executive order extends the state’s emergency declaration through Dec. 30, 2020. That means the expiration date for driver licenses is extended through the duration of the emergency declaration plus an additional 90 days - or March 30, 2021.
“This is good news for those South Dakotans whose licenses expired on or after March 13, 2020, when the governor first issued the emergency declaration,” said Craig Price, cabinet secretary of the Department of Public Safety. “This means driver license holders now have even more time to renew their licenses.”
The extension covers driver licenses, motorcycle operator licenses, restricted minor’s permits, motorcycle restricted minor’s permits, non-driver identification cards, commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits.
Driver licenses can be renewed online at https://dps.sd.gov/driver-licensing/renew-and-duplicate/renew-online. But Jane Schrank, director state Driver Licensing, asks those license holders not to schedule renewal appointments at exam stations at this time. “Wait until late summer or early fall to make those appointments. We need time to process the backlog of tests that accumulated from the last couple of months,” said Schrank.
Currently, 10 driver exam stations are open by appointment only for those applying for new driver or commercial driver licenses and ID cards. These stations are in Pierre, Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Mobridge, Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Watertown and Yankton. Appointments for new driver or commercial driver licenses and ID cards can be made at https://apps.sd.gov/PS14SchedulerCovid/. Due to heavy website traffic, be patient.
