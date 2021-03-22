Wireless cell phone customers in South Dakota can text to 9-1-1 when they can’t call in an emergency. The text, like a phone call, will be routed to a local 9-1-1 dispatch center.
“Text-to-9-1-1 should only be used in an emergency when you can’t call 9-1-1,” said Craig Price, cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. “The Text-to-9-1-1 option would be good to use if speaking out loud would put the caller in danger, or if the caller is deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech impaired.”
- Text 911, with no dashes.
- Don’t text and drive.
- Send the location and type of emergency.
- Use simple words; no abbreviations or slang.
- Be ready to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.
- At this time, photos and videos will not work.
For more information, visit text911sd.com.
