The Festival of Books, in its 18th year of bringing readers and writers together, typically includes more than 100 public presentations. In lieu of in-person events, the 60-plus authors on the 2020 roster will discuss books, teach workshops, and interact with fans via Zoom, Crowdcast and Facebook Live. The lineup includes local favorites and perennial bestsellers.
“We will dearly miss our personal interactions with fans, volunteers, sponsors, authors, and everyone else who has made this event so special during the past 17 years, but we will host a robust virtual event and hope to be back in person in 2021,” said Ann Volin, director of the South Dakota Humanities Council, which hosts the annual event.
The 2020 S.D. Festival of Books will kick off with a virtual welcome Thursday, Oct. 1, and continue with events throughout the weekend and into late-October.
Featured are local and regional authors, as well as nationally recognized writers such as Max Brooks, Angelica Shirley Carpenter, Robert Dugoni, Karl Marlantes, Sally Roesch Wagner, and more.
Still growing after 17 years, the Festival brings together readers and writers for workshops, lectures, panel discussions and book signings. Typically, it draws thousands of attendees, including approximately 5,000 students who meet children's/young adult authors and illustrators at both the Festival itself and via school visits.
Each year, the Festival features a common read for children and adults via the One Book South Dakota program: The 2020 One Book is “Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church” by Megan Phelps-Roper.
Past Festival presenter Alison McGhee returns to the Festival of Books in 2020 with two adorable — and famous — characters in tow. The 2020 Young Readers One Book “Bink & Gollie: Three for One” stars the irrepressible and precocious Bink and Gollie, created by McGhee and Kate DiCamillo, a Newbery medalist and past Festival presenter.
