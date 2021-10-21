Time to share one thing we’re all grateful for — I’ll go first. I am grateful for missing my alarm this morning. I may have woken up a little late but the sleep was amazing and it inspired me to fast for the day.
That’s right no food for 24 hours. Of course, I ate dinner last night at about 7 p.m. So, I will eat dinner at 7 p.m. tonight and that’s all the food I will eat for the day. Since I didn’t have time for breakfast I might as well take this opportunity to heal my gut and get on the road. I save time thinking about what I am going to eat, I save time eating and I save time with dishes and cleaning up. Today will be very productive despite starting late.
This may sound foreign to most but it is truly an amazing experience. I would love to dive into the science and list the current recorded health benefits of fasting.
The gut is an organ that controls our immune system, containing two-thirds of our immune system. It controls our mood, making three-fourths of all neurotransmitters. It has 10 times more cells than the rest of the body combined, making it the metabolically active organ in the body. It has 150 times larger genome than the rest of our body because so many races of bacteria reside in the gut. It plays a role in almost every disease known to man.
Does giving it a rest to relax and recover sound like a good idea? Let’s break down what’s happening when you give your gut a break. It takes roughly 4-8 hours to empty the gut and if you are eating every 3 or 4 hours then it hasn’t even finished with the last meal.
The gut produces acids, chemicals and hormones during digestion, and when it is done it needs to clean itself and heal itself from all the work it just did. When we don’t allow this to happen then over time the gut gets worn down and as we’re all aware, worn-down equipment doesn’t work as well.
At 12 hours, the food has been completely burned up and the digestive system goes to sleep to do a deep recovery session. It begins healing and certain hormones are produced that are beneficial not just to the gut but for the whole body.
At 14 hours, the body wants to start using fat as fuel and save what carbs it has for the brain to use.
At 16 hours, fat-burning ramps up. This is from stored fat cells.
And at 24 hours, something called autophagy kicks in. This term means that if any cells in the body are not working properly and efficiently then the body will use them as fuel. Killing them and feeding on what it can. Scientists found this is where cancer and tumor cells begin to break down because the body realizes it no longer needs to support the cells that are not working to the benefit of the human body.
So to recap, we should all implement some type of fasting into our lives. All of this may sound daunting but just know it all seems to be healthy and add quality years to our lives while preventing many diseases.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.