This week I am grateful for connections. As I see my health connected to my fiancée’s health, as we see the earth connected to the sky, as we see the animal’s health connected to human health. The connection that we all have and need to take care of is and should be a blessing and as such treated as a blessing.
The main topic of the day is another form of training that I love. It’s all about intensity for me these days. Back when I would do powerlifting I would do a bench press and then take a three-min break while trying to catch my breath because I wanted size and strength. These days it is all about strength and endurance.
Getting too big has its disadvantages as I learned in my late 20s and early 30s. So let’s go over High-Intensity Training (HIT), not High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) as in a previous article.
HIT was invented by Arthur Jones creator of the famous brand Nautilus. But this method was made famous by Mike Mentzer. A famous and powerful bodybuilder.
He decided that he wanted to get more volume in on each body part to enhance the hypertrophy — muscle size — and increase his strength. This type of training also enhances anaerobic endurance slightly as well — depending on how many reps you can get.
The protocol goes like this.
Get a good warm-up in — warm-ups should make your skin leak — then practice your movement or exercise a few times with lightweight. If you plan on doing the heavier sets gradually increase your weight with five reps, four reps, three reps, and two reps, then your working weight to make sure your body is ready for a heavyweight.
I prefer the light loads because joints like lighter loads too. Once you are warmed up you are going to do the exercise until failure. That’s it just one set per exercise.
The rep schemes that have been researched range from three very heavy reps to 30 lighter reps. I personally prefer to hit a minimum of 15-30 reps. Of course, this rep range is widely varying. So if you are looking for more strength gains and hypertrophy, stick with lower reps. If you want more hypertrophy and endurance, go with higher reps.
Now the first method will not help your anaerobic or aerobic endurance but the second one will help with anaerobic endurance as well as give you some strength gains. But strength is a tertiary effect.
This type of work can allow you to work every muscle five days a week while increasing your volume and can decrease time in the gym. Volume is absolutely necessary for adaptation and defiantly for hypertrophy.
You can even mix and match these techniques. One day do three reps and the next do 30. Keep it interesting and keep it fit!
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
