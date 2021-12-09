Some of you may know I am from Dallas, Texas, but I grew up in a town not much bigger than Pierre. At the time I did not appreciate the small town especially since we were only 1 hour away from a very large city. My gratitude for today is my love for such a small town and the comforts that I overlooked as a kid growing up in a small town.
Triage means the assigned degrees of urgency. For example, in the medical field when patients show up in the emergency room it’s the job of a medical professional to decide who gets seen first.
Many things will not be life-threatening and many times it can be first come first serve but some instances require the medical team to decide that a patient needs medical services much sooner than someone else. If I have a cold and someone comes in with a stab wound, the stab wound is most likely to go ahead of me.
I mention this because there is a tremendous amount of research being led by a man named Bruce Ames on the subject of vitamin and mineral triage in the body. I will use vitamin K to help explain this theory.
Vitamin K currently has two forms that we know of – K1 and K2. Both of these forms are found in every organ of the body, although they play slightly different roles they are both important to maintain a healthy body. If for any reason you are eating foods with little vitamin K – K1 in dark leafy greens and K2 in meat products – and are at risk for a deficiency then your body will start rationing this vitamin.
What organs get the largest ratio you may be wondering? Well, science currently points to the blood. In case of a cut, we could bleed to death if we are short on these vitamins. The problem with this is that the liver, brain, heart, pancreas and bone all need a certain amount to maintain their health and for them to produce the hormones and chemicals of the highest quality for the rest of the body.
So if for any reason you do not consume enough and the body can tell there isn’t enough in the blood it will steal it from the liver, brain, heart, pancreas and bone.
Deficiencies in the liver lead to poor toxic waste removal and excessive bleeding and poor cholesterol levels and much more. Deficiencies in the brain lead to neurological damage – such as Alzheimer’s. Deficiencies in the heart lead to a myriad of cardiovascular diseases. Deficiencies in the pancreas are linked to pancreatitis and insulin resistance or diabetes.
Lastly in the bones, it can cause weak and brittle bones. Keep in mind blood thinners like warfarin stop the production systemically in the body. So be careful. All these organs are at risk.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
