Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Topsoil is geology modified by biology, physical and chemical processes. Without topsoil, our planet would be just rocks and dust with no meaningful life. We all should know where our food comes from. The thin layer of topsoil covering our earth gives and sustains almost all of the life we know. It is basic knowledge that a handful of soil contains billions of bacteria, protozoa, fungi, nematodes and earthworms to name a few.

Topsoil questions

Why do we treat our topsoil like dirt?

Everyone has seen the dirt blowing because of all the wind we experienced this spring.

The soil out of place is dirt! If it is so critical to our existence, why do we just accept it when we see wind or water erosion?

It is not the wind or rain’s fault when erosion occurs. Soil erosion is a direct result of poor land management choices.

Ground cover (armor) with plants (dead or alive) anchored into the soil are required to stop erosion. Topsoil armor reduction is a result of too much tillage or overgrazing. Fields managed with topsoil armor in mind have greatly reduced erosion.

What is the value of topsoil?

It is common knowledge that it takes a considerable amount of nutrients to grow field crops and food. We measure the soil’s ability to provide plant-essential nutrients through soil testing procedures.

Even though our plants get the carbon needed for building dry matter from the air, we know that soils higher in carbon are generally the most productive and fertile. All we have to do is measure the value of our topsoil.

Recently, samples of the soil (dirt) blown into the road ditch were analyzed for nutrient concentrations similar to the situation.

Is the dirt in the road ditch the best or worst topsoil from the adjacent field?

With absolute confidence, we know this is the best topsoil from the adjacent field. The table shows the nutrient concentrations and monetary values for each measured parameter, considering 1 inch of topsoil across 1 acre.

Anthony Bly is a South Dakota State University Extension soils field specialist.



Topsoil value

Topsoil's value for 1 inch across 1 acre.

Parameter Soil Test Result Market Value Soil Value ($)
Olsen P (ppm) 76 $0.75 per pound P2O5 40
Extractable K (ppm) 651 $0.65 per pound K2O 155
Zinc (ppm) 2.1 $3 per pound 1.91
Carbon (percent) 3.3 $100 per ton CO2 1,831
Organic N (percent) 0.31 $1 per pound 939
Total value $2,967
Crop growing value Priceless
Load comments