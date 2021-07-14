As a nation, we recently celebrated July 4th, our nation’s birthday. We remember and celebrate our freedom from Britain’s tyranny. The pursuit of freedom defines our nation’s history. We are free to self-govern, to live our lives independent of government control.
Praise God. I don’t want government telling me what to think or how to govern my life. What a tremendous privilege it is to be an American. I love this country!
However, the freedoms I experience as an American are not my greatest freedoms. As great as this nation is, I have a deeper, more foundational identity. Patriotism is not my first commitment. Christ is. Why is this so? Allow me to explain.
The tyranny of sin is far worse than the tyranny of abusive government. Yes, abusive governments can be awful, but their power only goes so far. They have no ability to determine where I spend eternity. Sin does. Sin enslaves my heart and drags me to hell. Abusive government can’t do that. My sin — selfishness, deceit, lust — is my greatest problem, not abusive government.
The value of independence must be understood in relation to the power of tyranny. Independence from Britain’s tyranny is great. However, independence from sin is far greater. Why? Because sin’s tyranny is greater than Britain’s. Sin terrorizes us far more than Britain did.
This means that citizenship in heaven is greater than American citizenship. It means that the blood of Jesus is greater than the blood of soldiers who died establishing and defending our country. It means that the cross is greater than the flag, the Bible better than the Constitution, and godliness superior to patriotism.
Should you be patriotic? Yes! This is a wonderful country. But before you commit to the United States, commit to Jesus. He offers redemption from the worst tyrant — sin. He provides a form of freedom that far exceeds freedom from bad political rule.
Chance Sumner is the senior pastor at Community Bible Church.
