The Right Turn is offering free, or almost free, classes in July. These public service courses are open to the public, with all being online classes.
According to Nancy Schlichenmayer, executive director of The Right Turn ‘supporting education across the lifespan’, people may register for any or all of these classes by calling 605-773-4755 or visiting the website www.therightturn.org.
July 7 — 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Reading for Resilience. Free. Learn how to support children’s coping and understanding of their feelings through identified books, after the children experience trauma, disaster, loss or grief. Guest: Audrey Jo Rider, early childhood field specialist SDSU Extension. Participants will receive a free book and study guides for exploring nine selected books.
July 23 — 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — It’s Not Just Jenna – A True Story of Child Sexual Abuse and Survival. Learn about the true story of a family whose lives were changed after learning Jenna had been sexually abused by a trusted family friend. Guest speaker: Cassie Nagel, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.
For Childcare Providers, all these courses are $5.
July 9 — 10 a.m. to noon. Understanding Behaviors of Infants and Toddlers. Explore infant and toddler development and temperament.
July 11 — 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Understanding Behaviors of Infants and Toddlers Explore infant and toddler development and temperament.
July 11 — 10:30 a.m. to noon. Infant and Toddler Safety. Learn the basics of keeping infants and toddlers safe.
July 11 — 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Exploring Social and Emotional Development. Explore children’s self-esteem and discuss ways to manage stress for both children and their caregivers. Learn about responsive communication and positive discipline.
July 15 — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Promoting Positive Behavior with Sanford Harmony. Explore Sanford Harmony, a program that helps children develop strong social and emotional skills.
July 16 — 10 a.m. to noon. Infant and Toddler Safety. Learn the basics of keeping infants and toddlers safe.
July 23 — 10 a.m. to noon. Supporting Early Learning with Infants and Toddlers. Discuss how learning develops and explore ways to create positive learning environments.
July 28 — 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meeting the Social and Emotional Needs of Infants and Toddlers, Part 1. Learn about social emotional milestones and what to do if you are concerned about a child’s development.
July 30 — 10 a.m. to noon. Exploring Social and Emotional Development. Explore children’s self-esteem and discuss ways to manage stress for both children and their caregivers. Learn about responsive communication and positive discipline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.