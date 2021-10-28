The words intricate and delicate immediately come to mind when I see a spider’s web. These webs — the concentric ones — are called Orb webs. I took a photo of such a web one morning on a horse farm. Experts tell us it only takes about 1-2 hours for a spider to weave such a we — a web that can easily be destroyed by the single swipe of a human hand.
We’re also told that the spider’s brain is smaller than a poppy seed. To put this into some sort of perspective, it would take about 3,300 poppy seeds to weigh just one gram, yet from this tiny sized brain flows masterful survival techniques and artistic complexity.
God is amazing and amazingly creative, attending to every need of His creation in minute detail. The Bible tells us that He is a God of order and that within that order decency is paramount. Our lives, as complex and seemingly complicated as they may be, are supernaturally ordered by the very One who can bring artistic value out of a poppy seed sized brain.
You are fearfully and wonderfully made. You are His creation and if you are a child of God through faith in His Son, Jesus Christ, then within you lies the potential weave your faith, ever so delicately, into the hearts of those God places in your path.
You don’t have to be a Billy Graham or a seminary scholar to articulate what Christ has done in your life. Your story can be as simple as “once I was lost but now, I’m found.” The Reverend John Newton once said, “Of one thing I am sure, that I am a great sinner, and that Christ is a great Savior.” What a testimony. Simple, short, concise but powerful enough to be remembered hundreds of years later.
Your unique story of salvation is a one-of-a-kind. And I firmly believe that God has someone out there who would respond to no other witness — than yours. Go ahead, tell someone about Jesus. After all, you’re an incredible work of art.
Robert E. Bogart is a retired pastor from Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre, now living in Palatka Florida.
