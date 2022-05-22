Welcome to “Discovery Digest,” a column with the Capital Journal that looks at the stories and ideas floating around the South Dakota Discovery Center community.
The world beneath us — aka soil — is literally dark and figuratively mysterious to most of us. When asked what soil is made of, most people will pause and then answer in uncertain tones.
The South Dakota Discovery Center, with support from the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, is working to help people become more certain about what soil is and — just as important — how to take care of it.
Take care of the soil? Yes. Take care of the soil. Soil — like air, water and plants and animals — is part of the interdependent and dynamic whole system we call Earth. We humans are a part of this system, not apart from it. We depend on soil just as we depend on water, air, plants and animals for our well-being. When we take care of the soil, we take care of ourselves.
We can begin to care for soil by first understanding what soil is and is not.
First, what soil is not. Soil is not just minerals. It is not just organic matter. And soil is most definitely not inert and indestructible.
If you remember nothing else, remember this — soil is habitat. Yes, it is made of mineral and organic matter as well as air and water.
However, those individual elements alchemize to make a home for microorganisms like bacteria (visible only with a microscope), macroorganisms like soil centipedes (can see with the eye) and mega-organisms (big!) like moles. These organisms live interdependently with each other and with soil’s best-known resident, the roots of plants.
As in any ecosystem, the interactions between these interdependent organisms are not always beneficial for the individual organism. There is a lot of eating each other involved. Overall, the soil habitat is healthier when all the individual parts are present and functioning. And when soil is healthier plants are healthier.
The soil habitat, like all habitats, is vulnerable to human fiddling. Tilling can be particularly harmful. Tilling is the tornado that rips through the habitat and breaks it apart only for everything to eventually settle out in a compressed and compacted state with no room for the organisms. Concern about tilling is not just for the large agricultural producer but also the kitchen gardener too. Tilling is tilling whether you are planting acres or feet.
The South Dakota Discovery Center is hosting a public presentation on healthy soil at the Standing Butte Ranch on May 28. Presentations start at 1:00, 1:30, 2:00 and 2:30 p.m. Plan for about an hour to learn about soil as well as the plants, bugs and animals of healthy soil. See the website for more information.
The SDDC is dedicated to empowering all Peoples of the Great Plains through hands-on experiences that inspire scientific thinking. Follow the SDDC on Facebook for day-to-day updates and highlights, and learn more about its mission, programs for all ages, professional development courses, and popular exhibit hall by visiting sd-discovery.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.