Pierre Players Theatre hosted a blood drive with Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) on Sept 13.
Even though the drive was open from only 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., the drive collected 14 units of blood products.
A total of 13 people volunteered to donate blood, with 12 able to donate on that day. Two donors gave Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were three people who volunteered for the first time.
Michele Beeler coordinated the drive.
Vitalant strives to keep a five-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.
About 30 percent of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients across the region, and one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program. Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their health history questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org.
