During the next month, large ticks may be noticed on livestock in South Dakota. Winter ticks, also called moose ticks, are unlike other tick species because they are active during the winter months. The primary hosts of winter ticks include moose, elk, deer, and other large wild game. However, they can also be found on domesticated animals such as horses and cattle.
Winter ticks often go by unnoticed until they reach full size and maturity in late winter and early spring. They only grow to about 0.25-inch long, although females may reach up to 0.75 of an inch when fully engorged with blood. Adult males are mostly brown in color with a pattern of white and brown markings on their back. Adult females are also brown but have a white scutum — the area behind the head.
There is one generation of winter ticks per year. The ticks first emerge in late summer and early fall after lying dormant as eggs for most of the growing season. New hatchlings find a suitable host and remain on that animal to feed, mature, and mate during the winter. In the spring, female winter ticks drop to the ground and lay their eggs for the next generation.
Winter ticks are not considered to be a human health concern. However, they can cause issues for infested animals if present in large numbers. Signs of an infestation include anemia, hair loss, lack of appetite, and abdominal swelling. Severe cases may result in death if left untreated.
Brushing, washing, insecticide sprays and pour-on treatments can all be used to remove or treat winter ticks on infested animals. If treating with an insecticide, use products that are labeled for ticks and be sure to follow the label directions.
Patrick Wagner is an entomology field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
