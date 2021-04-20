Whether we like it or not, we are living in the age of the eye witness. Media outlets like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube make it possible for everyone to share what they just saw with the world instantly. Recently we have been able to observe the funeral of Prince Phillip, athletic competitions and worship services to name a few. Also through Skype, Facetime and Zoom are we able to connect with loved ones.
So why should we be surprised to hear our Lord say to his followers in Luke 24: 36-48 that “you are witnesses of these things?” We understand the power and importance of being an eyewitness. Our faith is grounded in things that were seen and personally reported. What those men and women experienced walking with Jesus to Emmaus and eating with him have affected us 2,000 years later.
Through their witness they have shared their stories in the New Testament has given us a glimpse into what it was like being a First Century disciple of Jesus. They were caught between belief and unbelief. The purpose of sharing these stories is to help the reader move away from not caring and uncertainty to believing that Jesus is the Risen Christ who has empowered his followers to be witnesses of the Good News.
This story of the Emmaus road encounter is one of my favorite passages of scripture. The story reminds us of how close the community of disciples came to scattering due to the disappointment after the Crucifixion. Why should they stick together? Without Jesus, staying together made no sense. I am convinced that they needed the encounters they had with the Risen Christ in order to realize that he was not a ghost but a living being. He had made the promise of rising in three days and he made good on what he said.
I see three distinct challenges for us in this gospel passage. First, is there anything we do that is more important than gathering with God’s people for worship? I think not. Community is essential for the life of any Christian. Second, it is important to remember that Jesus asked his disciples for something to eat. The disciples shared the fish they had. It is important that we feed others, when we share our resources with those in need, when we welcome the stranger, we are living out the ministry that Jesus Christ calls us to be and do. The last challenge is found in the concluding words of Jesus to his disciples, “you are witnesses of these things.” To be a witness means you are determined to share what you have seen and know. For it is only in the act of telling others about Jesus that the church has meaning and our lives have purpose.
The torch that was lit 2,000 years ago and given to the first disciples has been passed unto us. We are called to let that light shine, not to hide it, so that the world may believe.
