This season’s Touching Hearts fundraising raffle sees first weekly winner

Our first Touching Hearts ticket winner of this year’s fundraising program was Danette Cronin,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer, executive director of The Right Turn. “She came in hopes of drawing the Ace of Hearts and she drew the 10 of spades.” The weekly drawings continue until the weekly winner draws the Ace of Hearts to win the ever-increasing grand prize.
Cronin would not allow her picture to be taken. “We attached the picture of the card she drew, her $50 and a gift card from Cowboy Country Store in Fort Pierre which she was presented with, to recognize one of our host sites and support local businesses,” said Schlichenmayer..
“Each week, we will be featuring one of our host sites which includes Branding Iron Bistro, Cowboy Country Store in Fort Pierre and Lynn's Dakotamart in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Drawings will be every Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., on FaceBook live,” said Schlichenmayer. “We thank our host sites and those who purchased fundraising 50/50 raffle tickets to support our education programs at The Right Turn.”
