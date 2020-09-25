Three South Dakota National Guard members were named to the 2020-2021 All-Guard Marathon Team after competing in the 26.2-mile race among 124 National Guard soldiers and airmen from 34 different states and territories.
Capt. Rebecca Linder from Rapid City, Officer Candidate Richard Langdeaux from Mission, and Senior Master Sgt. Beth Johnson from Sioux Falls competed in the National Guard Marathon Time Trials at the Omaha Marathon, Sept. 20, to earn spots on the 45-member team.
According to Anthony Deiss, SDNG public affairs office, in a release, the time trials traditionally held in Lincoln, Nebraska, in May, were rescheduled to the Omaha Marathon.
The All-Guard team includes the top 24 males, top 17 females, and top four masters qualifiers (two male/two female over age 40) from the competition.
This year's top winners include Capt. Kenny Rayner from California as the overall male winner with a time of 2:35:18. Lt. Col. Varinka Ensminger from Kentucky was the overall female winner with a time of 3:16:21. Indiana was the overall team winner of the 2020 National Guard Marathon Team Time with an average team time of 3:05:16.
Langdeaux, a member of the 1-196th Regional Training Institute, finished with a time of 3:00:39. Linder, a member of the 1742nd Transportation Company, finished in 3:26:48. and Johnson, a member of the 114th Medical Group, finished in 3:44:37.
Linder, Langdeaux and Johnson are now eligible to compete and represent the National Guard in select events across the country. The All-Guard Marathon Team is part of the All-Guard Military Competitions Program that encourages and enhances the National Guard Retention Program by instilling physical fitness, self-discipline, and ‘esprit de corps’ among National Guard members from all 54 U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia.
Four other SDNG members also competed in the time trials: Spc. Jacob Hernandez (153rd Engineer Battalion) time: 3:18:14; CW2 Kenny Maas (153rd Engineer Battalion) time: 3:31:10; Sgt. 1st Class Louis du Randt (153rd Engineer Battalion) time: 3:46:01; and Capt. Betsy Schaefer (881st Troop Command) time: 5:11:52.
