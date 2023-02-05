When I was in the sixth grade, I lived nine blocks from Washington Elementary School in Pierre, and usually walked to and from every day, unless the weather was terrible.
The morning walk was easy because it was all downhill. The uphill journey after school was more strenuous, making me earn the can of Pringles I ate for a snack when I got home.
One particular trek up Monroe Street stands out in my memory because it was a sunny, spring day, yet I encountered something dark and unexpected.
Four blocks from home, I approached a tan-colored house with brown trim. A clay pot with artificial yellow flowers sat near the front door. (Funny the details one remembers.)
From a distance, I could hear some noise inside and assumed it was a radio or TV. It wasn’t until I reached the sidewalk in front of the house that I realized I was listening to a chaotic clamor of yelling and screaming, breaking glass, and pounding wrath.
I naïvely rushed past the house, unsure of what to do, but certain I wanted to be in my own home where disagreements were discussed, and anger didn’t shatter life into pieces.
Who lived there, I wondered? And what had occurred to cause such a violent clash between two people? Was there any love inside? If so, what did that look and sound like? Who cleaned up the mess, and what did they learn or do differently in life because of that experience?
Years later, when I took a job in management, I was introduced to a concept called the “whole-person paradigm.” It focuses on the four parts of a human being — the heart, mind, body and spirit; and it teaches the importance of respecting who and what individuals love and how we each live and learn. Collectively, the heart, mind, body, and spirit create the individual legacies we each leave behind.
My 18-month-old granddaughter, Olivia, seems to learn something new every day. Because she can’t speak many words, my daughter is teaching her sign language for things such as “milk,” “please,” “more” and “all done.” It takes trial and error for Olivia’s mind to remember the hand signals, yet once mastered, it is an easy way for mother and daughter to communicate.
That trial-and-error education reminds me of my mom, Olivia’s great-grandmother, who, upon hearing she had terminal cancer, offered herself as a research volunteer with the Mayo Clinic. She was willing to try any experimental drug, “if it would help the doctors learn” how to keep others alive longer.
My point is, how and what we learn defines who we are. Unfortunately, some people — perhaps living only four blocks away — may be forced to learn ugly and ill-fated lessons involving humiliation, intimidation or pain.
That’s why how we live our lives is so important.
We probably all know individuals who voluntarily coach a youth sport or play the piano at church. There are those who give blood, organize fundraisers, tell jokes and scoop their neighbors’ driveways. Maybe you know someone who helps out at the local food pantry or buys cookies and popcorn from every Girl or Boy Scout that asks. Their life’s work is more than a job that brings home a paycheck.
Then there is how we love.
We owe this month’s holiday to St. Valentine, a priest. In the late third century, he was jailed for secretly performing marriage ceremonies and giving aid to Christians persecuted by the Roman Emperor Claudius II. While in prison, he healed the jailer’s daughter of her blindness.
Angry at Valentine for his discipleship and refusal to renounce his faith, Claudius ordered the priest beaten and beheaded on Feb. 14.
And, in many ways, St. Valentine exemplifies the whole-person paradigm. He loved others, educated them about God, and lived his life with spirit and conviction.
More than 1,000 years later, a poet named Geoffrey Chaucer helped the world associate Feb. 14 with romantic love. His poem, “Parliament of Foules,” tells of birds who meet at a conference on St. Valentine’s Day to choose their mates.
Chaucer’s life and work inspired many other poets, and over time, sentimental expressions of longing and love turned into the cards we now call valentines.
Every year, I decorate for Valentine’s Day with framed pictures of the homemade cards my daughters made when they were young. The elementary crayon drawings of our family and 20-year-old doily hearts are tiny parts of their legacies, just as these columns are a small part of mine.
I pray you live this month — as well as the rest of your lives and legacies — in a home without anger, with positive words worth repeating, actions that make others smile and unconditional, reciprocated love.
Jeanne Schieffer is a 1982 T.F. Riggs High School graduate who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of South Dakota and a Master of Arts from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She is a freelance writer, development director, and professional communications consultant. She lives in Columbus, Nebraska, and can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.