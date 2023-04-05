Whenever I return to Pierre to visit friends, I get a feeling of anticipation turning off Interstate 80 and driving that 30-mile stretch north. Memories of playing tetherball at Washington Elementary, practicing on Riggs field for marching band, driving up and down Euclid, and sneaking out to Farm Island are just a few of the memories which come to mind. My high school friends may have slightly different versions of the locations and activities, but those experiences bond us together.
Too often, we are drawn into things that divide us: team rivalries, music styles, and politics. We dismiss the fact that our teams are playing the same sport, every song has a beat, and if we each get a paper cut in the voting booth, we will all bleed the same color.
Each month, as I ponder what to write for this column, I gravitate toward experiences I have had that others can relate to.
I recently bought a box of sugary cereal in anticipation of my granddaughter visiting. I chose a fruity loop variety, and I noticed it did not come with a surprise inside. Growing up, my choice in cereal was often based upon the free sticker, finger puppet, or mystery toy advertised on the outside of the box.
One time, it was a small tattoo, a yellow and black bee, that could be imprinted on my arm with water.
We lived in Clark, S.D., at the time, and I was so excited to show my third-grade friends at school, I wore a short-sleeved shirt to make sure the bug caught the eye. While my classmates showered me with oohs and ahhs, my teacher, Mrs. Asher, was less than impressed. In her 1972 classroom, such childish acts were not condoned.
She grabbed my arm and steered me down the hallway to the custodian’s closet where she proceeded to scrub the bee from existence with soap and a used Brillo pad. I didn’t know what a real bee sting felt like, but I remember my forearm stung the entire day.
Most everyone reading this can tell a similar story of an adult’s reprimand of his/her innocent blunder. And like me, you may share your story as an example of “what not to do” when parenting or punishing.
After college, I became a teacher myself, and though I never removed a temporary tattoo with steel wool, I know I hurt some students’ feelings, unintentionally embarrassed others, and made my own share of mistakes.
But don’t we all – regardless the profession?
Mistakes connect us, too, just as much as apologies can. And maybe that is the more important takeaway: admitting when we are wrong. A sincere “I’m sorry” is good ointment for a hurting heart, yet it is forgiveness of the mistake that heals. We need both.
Some believe an apology is a sign of weakness and certainly, when overused, it can lose its sincerity. Yet, when not offered at all, its absence can lay foundations of resentment, anger, and separation from those we care about.
It reminds me of the children’s book The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein. It’s a story of a little boy who visits a tree at various times throughout his life. As a child, he swings from its branches. As a teen, he sells its apples for money. As an adult, he cuts its branches to build a house. As a retiree, he chops down the trunk to build a boat to see the world. Then finally, in his old age, he just needs a place to rest, and the tree – or what remains as a stump – offers the boy a place to sit.
The boy never apologizes for taking everything from the tree. The tree simply gives of itself to make the boy happy.
It’s a terrific story about forgiveness, and some who are religious have compared it to the way God forgives His faithful when they make mistakes.
God’s pardon is rewarding, yet the famous line from His prayer, “forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us,” can be the highway sign we need to connect us to others and lead us back to a good place.
Jeanne Schieffer is a 1982 T.F. Riggs High School graduate who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of South Dakota and a Master of Arts from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She is a freelance writer, development director, and professional communications consultant. She lives in Columbus, Neb., and can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com.
