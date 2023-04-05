Whenever I return to Pierre to visit friends, I get a feeling of anticipation turning off Interstate 80 and driving that 30-mile stretch north. Memories of playing tetherball at Washington Elementary, practicing on Riggs field for marching band, driving up and down Euclid, and sneaking out to Farm Island are just a few of the memories which come to mind. My high school friends may have slightly different versions of the locations and activities, but those experiences bond us together.

Too often, we are drawn into things that divide us: team rivalries, music styles, and politics. We dismiss the fact that our teams are playing the same sport, every song has a beat, and if we each get a paper cut in the voting booth, we will all bleed the same color.

