Mary Jewel Ledbetter. It’s her fault you are reading this.
An English teacher at Riggs High School in the 1970s and 80s, she taught me to love words.
I can still see her slaloming between our desks as she played a bamboo flute in her blah-colored shirt and a tan cardigan sweater. Her curly, mouse-brown hair and practical leather loafers appeared mundane, but she was one of the most fascinating people I have ever met.
Every summer, she would do something adventurous like go white water rafting, polar bear watching, or take a backpacking trip on a llama. She traveled to countries like Australia, Nepal, Lichtenstein and the Soviet Union, and brought back artifacts and entertaining stories to share with her students.
Each time she opened her classroom closet and searched its shelves for a unique prop or foreign relic to show and tell, I would get a feeling of liberation. That haunting flute melody, coupled with her instruction to record whatever came to mind, kindled my desire to become a writer.
Fast forward 40 years, and you are reading a column entitled “Three Sides to Every Story.” It focuses on life’s small but significant moments and how those moments, memories and experiences connect us.
While most people use the idiom, “There are two sides to every story,” my father, a South Dakota Highway Patrolman who investigated thousands of traffic accidents, once explained the following to me. Two drivers can collide, and each will have a version of what happened. Eyewitnesses offer even greater perspective, and his accident report documented a third account. Somewhere in the middle was the truth.
Most of life is that way. It’s a series of small, thin brush strokes that — when combined together — create a more complete picture or an impression of something quite meaningful.
The other day, I saw an elderly couple on a walking trail. The man appeared harried and walked at least three steps ahead of the woman. She looked sad, and I wondered what they each were thinking behind their serious faces. Had they had a disagreement? Could she not keep up? Why didn’t they walk side by side?
I compared their behavior to that of my parents, who are no longer alive, but who lived Ephesians 4:26.
They kept their bedroom door closed but their light on into the wee hours of the morning as they privately resolved their disagreements. My siblings and I remember them fondly holding hands, serving each other coffee, and dancing to Lawrence Welk in the kitchen. Dad wouldn’t have walked ahead or in front of Mom.
But the truth was, I didn’t know the couple’s story. Perhaps they had run out of gas and were walking for help. Maybe he wasn’t feeling well, and they were still a distance from home. Had she simply stopped to tie her shoe and was just catching up to him? There could be at least three sides to their story.
Several years ago, my husband and I facilitated a marriage class, and I remember one young man seemed as thrilled to be there as a stone. Despite his fiancée’s encouragement to participate, he rolled his eyes and grimaced, looking rough, tough and impatient beneath his black leather jacket and greasy bandana.
We asked the fiancés to take turns drawing images of what church meant to them, and I surveyed the young man with cynicism — already certain I knew his story.
The couples were asked to show their pictures to the group, and when it was his turn to share, the young man began by confessing he didn’t go to church much. I crossed my arms, passing my verdict.
Then, he quietly and demurely explained he drew church bells, because the best time of every Sunday was 7 a.m. when he could hear the hymns that played from the steeple of a nearby church. They reminded him of his mother and his childhood, and that’s when he felt closest to God.
Shame on me. Sometimes the third story is an aha, like a Paul Harvey “rest of the story,” reminding us we aren’t always right and helping us realize there is more to the picture than we initially see.
I may not play a bamboo flute or describe adventures from the Australian outback like Mrs. Ledbetter, but I pray this column will be a starting point for sharing experiences that connect us, witnessing life with greater perspective, and finding satisfaction in knowing there are at least three sides to every story.
Jeanne Schieffer is a 1982 Riggs High School graduate who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of South Dakota and a Master of Arts from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She is a freelance writer, development director, and professional communications consultant. She lives in Columbus, Neb., and can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com.
