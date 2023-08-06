Life is often compared to a rollercoaster with ups and downs that can be thrilling and scary at the same time. Yet, for me, life is bigger than that. It is a state fair.

As you read this, South Dakota State Fair staff are making final preparations for food vendors, concerts and amusement activities. Judges may be reviewing their duties for the 4-H competitions or the rodeo. Maps are being revised to squeeze in any last-minute exhibits. Maintenance may be debating over the number of power supply circuits needed. Management is hiring seasonal staff to welcome more than 180,000 people to the five-day event.

