Life is often compared to a rollercoaster with ups and downs that can be thrilling and scary at the same time. Yet, for me, life is bigger than that. It is a state fair.
As you read this, South Dakota State Fair staff are making final preparations for food vendors, concerts and amusement activities. Judges may be reviewing their duties for the 4-H competitions or the rodeo. Maps are being revised to squeeze in any last-minute exhibits. Maintenance may be debating over the number of power supply circuits needed. Management is hiring seasonal staff to welcome more than 180,000 people to the five-day event.
It is a massive undertaking, which leads me back to my simile — life is a state fair.
Let’s start with the carnival rides.
When we are children, playtime is the priority. We are introduced to the carousel or the teacup ride. We pretend the horse is real and consistently spinning, exhilarating. But when the repetition of going in circles becomes ho-hum, we start eyeing the funhouse.
Like grade school, the funhouse offers an unfamiliar maze of emotions and distorted figures — a.k.a. puberty and algebra. Obstacles jump out at us in the form of braces, acne and PE class. A clown might take your lunch, or a mirror shows you are all arms and legs. The tipping floors make you seek the exit.
That is when we step in line for one of the most rousing rides at the fair — adolescence.
It takes a lot of tickets to become a teenager, and they must be used wisely. Some of you may have opted for the double Ferris wheel — a relatively smooth ride with a terrific view of the world beyond the swinging basket. I, however, ignored my parents’ warnings to be careful and make smart choices.
In an act of rebellion, I found myself on something called “The Vortex” with “Crazy Train” blasting over blown-out speakers. I closed my eyes most of the time, wishing I had chosen the Ferris wheel. For me, being a teenager in high school was a dizzy and bewildering time.
But thankfully, every ride comes to an end, and after graduation, I wound my way past the lines and cotton candy kiosks toward college.
College was like entering the carnival game area. Barkers, dressed as professors, would beckon me to their respective challenges of skill and chance. Giving each “the ol’ college try,” I spun wheels and tossed rings until I won the prize I wanted — a diploma.
Carrying my degree in one hand and a few consolation prizes in the other, I ventured into the world of work and paying bills.
Like entering a huge exhibition hall, becoming an adult was a crowded place of creative projects and personal development. I learned how to cook on a hot plate in a studio apartment and keep a house plant alive. I learned the importance of a budget and how to sew.
Somewhere amid the flurry of it all, I met my husband.
We dutifully stopped at booths advertising insurance, home improvements, plastic bowls and water heaters. And, after having two daughters, we took in a few seminars on raising livestock — two bunnies, four cats, one dog, seven fish, nine hamsters and 10 hermit crabs.
If you can relate, you know the parenting pavilion can take years to walk through. There’s so much to observe and learn.
That’s probably why they hand out free gift bags for all the trinkets and giveaways — pamphlets aplenty, yardsticks for growth, a night light for comfort and several refrigerator magnets for the memories we are still collecting.
Now, I know your state fair experience may be different from mine, but whichever amusements we take in, each of us will eventually find our seats in the grandstands, waiting for the final entertainment to begin. It may be musical, magical, a comedy or a contest, but I am hopeful that — for everyone’s experience — it will be a kaleidoscope of color, celebration and community.
Because this adventure of life is worth any ticket price.
Jeanne Schieffer is a 1982 T.F. Riggs High School graduate who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of South Dakota and a Master of Arts from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. She is a freelance writer, development director, and professional communications consultant. She lives in Columbus, Neb., and can be reached at threesidescolumn@gmail.com.
