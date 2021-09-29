I am grateful for the mid-September rain. The cool September days with little sunshine are necessary to enjoy the following days of sunshine and blooming vegetation. The colorful streets and the aroma of maturing plants just before winter comes seems to have a calming effect.
Paying attention to nature is a subject that is highly researched in the health and wellness realm. That’s why it’s my first tip into helping you get on a healthy routine.
It’s been shown to reduce stress and fight off illness. Stress can wreak havoc on your entire hormonal system so it’s important to wind down and relax. Unfortunately, research shows watching TV and spacing out is not a stress reliever and yet this is what many people think. Walking in nature, meditating, reading a book, yoga, etc. are all examples of stress relief.
The second tip would be to start learning about the food you are eating.
The food companies hide many negative ingredients in their labels but will write in big bold letters “fat-free, sugar-free, all-natural.” These labels do not mean the food is a healthy choice.
Fat is essential for humans to survive so eating a fat-free diet can lead to health problems later down the road. There are different qualities of fat and that’s important to know. Two types of fat are vastly different.
The term sugar-free does not exclude artificial sweeteners. The research here is kind of all over the place. But if the scientists can’t agree on if it’s healthy or bad probably best to stay away from it.
All-natural is a hidden keyword. If something says all-natural according to the USDA definition, it does not contain artificial ingredients or preservatives and the ingredients are only minimally processed. However, they may contain antibiotics, growth hormones and other similar chemicals. These are just the basics. Might I recommend a book that covers all the hidden secrets in our foods — Paul Chek’s “How to eat, move and be healthy.”
The third tip — friendship, community or family support. Life’s challenges are always easier with a support system.
I don’t know of anyone that wouldn’t support a loved one on a journey to better health. Find that one person or even a group and set some goals and hold each other accountable. We are a tribal species and it feels good when our tribes succeed!
Those are the three easy steps — find nature, educate yourself and find companionship. Pick one and go for it, or pick all three! Only take on what you can and make tiny habits into life-changing sustainable changes.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation.
