COVID-19 is stealing most of the headlines, but other respiratory threats are on the horizon this fall, including Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Influenza. RSV cases in babies and children usually increase in the winter, but rates have spiked already in the Midwest and around the nation. Influenza season usually begins in October and continues until spring.
“RSV is really contagious, and hits the little ones really hard,” Dr. Kara Bruning, Clinical Vice President of Avera’s Pediatric Service Line, said. “The increase in cases came early this year, and we’re also seeing some kids with COVID-19.”
Early start
Last year, both RSV and flu cases were lower than usual. Due to relaxed mitigation measures as the pandemic marches on, some experts predict a difficult flu season this year. Avera saw its first cases of flu around Oct. 5.
The same rules apply this year to stop the spread through good hand-washing, social distance, mask use and by keeping sick kids home when they’re sick are all good ideas, Bruning said.
“Flu season is here, and we need to do everything we can to stop these viruses, since we face several, before they start,” Bruning said. “Everyone should take preventive steps: masks, stay home when sick, wash those hands and get your vaccinations.”
Symptoms, vaccinations
RSV, flu and COVID all have similar symptoms:
Fever
Sneezing and congestion
Coughing
Decreased appetite
Headache
Sore throat
Fatigue
That’s why it’s so important to call your provider to get tested and diagnosed, as treatment will vary.
Warning signs of respiratory viruses include a high fever and trouble breathing. Babies 1 and younger will show breathing trouble by retracting their tummies as they try to gain more oxygen. “If you see that, call your provider,” Bruning said.
Blueish lips or fingertips are other signs of baby breathing issues. It’s possible to get more than one of these illnesses at the same time. Most babies that needed oxygen due to RSV recover after treatment.
When the COVID-19 vaccine came out in late last year, guidelines suggested time between that shot and one for the flu. Research showed that’s not necessary; you can get the two on the same day.
“Getting vaccinated is the safest way to protect yourself from getting seriously ill as well as spreading a virus to other people, especially those who may be vulnerable due to age or underlying medical conditions,” Dr. Jawad Nazir, infectious disease and internal medicine specialist, Avera Medical Group Infectious Disease Specialists, said.
He said that while a shot won’t prevent all cases of a viral illness, the valuable protection they offer makes them the gold standard in preventive medicine. There is no vaccine for RSV. People are encouraged to get their flu vaccines right now – sooner can be better this year, with predictions as they stand.
High-dose vaccines for people 65 and older are recommended, too. Flu vaccines for 2021 offer protection against four strains of flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Treatments
Hydration and oxygen therapies are sometimes used for flu and RSV patients who are admitted to hospitals. Preventive approaches – including vaccination – are among the best ways to stop these viruses. If the level of oxygen gets too low, because of a virus or due to the patient developing pneumonia, providers use supplemental oxygen.
“In some cases, we have to intubate young children and let the machines help them breathe,” Bruning said. “This temporary step can help them until they recover and their antibodies beat the virus.”
Stopping the spread through good hand-washing, social distance, mask use and keeping sick kids home when they’re sick are all good ideas, Bruning said. The more adults or vaccine-eligible 12 and older children who get the COVID shot, or their flu shots, the better.
Avera Health’s Children’s Health Team and Family Health Team produced this article.
