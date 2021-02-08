Thune, Klobuchar reintroduce bill to recognize environmental benefit of biofuels and efficient farming

U.S. Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., have reintroduced the Adopt GREET Act, legislation that would require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to update its greenhouse gas modeling for ethanol and biodiesel.
Specifically, the bill would require EPA to adopt the Argonne National Lab’s Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation (GREET) model for both fuels. EPA would then be required to update its modeling every five years or report to Congress to affirm its modeling is current or otherwise explain why no updates were made.
In his office’s release, Thune said, “(this) will more accurately reflect the emissions reductions achieved by biofuels. This will not only underscore how homegrown biofuels can be a cleaner part of our energy security and environmental policy, driving value for South Dakota farmers, but also make biofuel exports more attractive to countries seeking to lower their transportation emissions.”
“It is critical that the EPA’s decade old greenhouse gas modeling for ethanol and biodiesel be updated to fully reflect the newest science and technology,” said Klobuchar. “This legislation will allow us to fully understand how biofuels can help contribute to our emissions reduction goals while expanding and promoting the use of clean energy and rural jobs across the country.”
The Adopt GREET Act is co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., Richard Durbin, D-Ill., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.
“It is imperative that the EPA adopts the latest, most accurate science to quantify the environmental benefits of ethanol, which was recently shown to have nearly half the carbon intensity of traditional gasoline,” said Josh Shields, senior vice president for government affairs and communications of POET (a biofuel company, headquartered in Sioux Falls, specializing in creating of bioethanol. Currently, POET produces 1.8 billion gallons per year). “(this) bill is a critical step in restoring integrity to the RFS (Renewable Fuel Standard), encouraging higher blends of biofuels and formally recognizing what ethanol producers and corn farmers have known all along: the power of biofuels and agriculture are some of the best tools available to grow our rural economies while staying in sync with nature.”
“The science shows ethanol is a low carbon fuel, and Senator Thune’s legislation to use sound science to update its carbon footprint at EPA is long overdue,” said Lisa Richardson, executive director of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association.
“Biofuels continue to prove their environmental benefits and significance in our nation’s climate change efforts,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “Just last week, a study was released that found that greenhouse gas emissions from corn ethanol are 46% lower than gasoline, up from a previous report of 39%. … updating the modeling at EPA is long overdue and necessary to fully reflect biofuels’ potential to decarbonize the transportation sector and provide Americans with immediate cleaner options at the pump.”
“... ensuring EPA replaces its antiquated lifecycle accounting of ethanol’s GHG emissions with the latest DOE GREET model, which shows that corn ethanol’s carbon intensity is approximately 50 percent less than petroleum gasoline, as recently validated in a study published by Harvard scientists and others,” said Brian Jennings, CEO of the American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE).
“This bill will ensure EPA uses the most recent science and data to accurately measure the greenhouse gas emission reduction benefits of ethanol,” said John Linder, president of the National Corn Growers Association. “The Department of Energy’s GREET model clearly shows ethanol is a key carbon reduction solution, resulting in significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions than gasoline.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.