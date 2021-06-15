There have been a lot of reports of alfalfa fields in South Dakota with a white or light brown canopy. This discoloration is the result of extensive alfalfa weevil larvae feeding. It is likely that the larvae will continue to be active for the next couple of weeks.
Although cutting the alfalfa is a viable management strategy to reduce the alfalfa weevil feeding, it is important to also scout the alfalfa stubble after cutting. In the past, we have observed significant stunting of alfalfa when the alfalfa weevil larvae feed on the remaining stubble. The larvae cause the majority of the defoliation and will feed on the terminal buds. This feeding can stunt the alfalfa’s growth. A close inspection of an infested field will reveal plants with holes with a white edge. Large populations of alfalfa weevils can result in significant defoliation and reduced yields.
The larvae of the alfalfa weevil are small, green, and resemble caterpillars. They have a white stripe on their backs and a dark brown/black head capsule. The larvae will have 3-pairs of legs near their head. The adults are small brown beetles with a darker brown stripe that runs down their midline. Alfalfa weevil adults also have an elongated snout that is characteristic of the weevil family.
In general, the economic threshold for alfalfa weevils is when the average number of larvae per stem equals two or more, or when 30-40 percent of leaf tips show signs of damage. However, this can vary depending on the size and value of the affected alfalfa crop as well as the management costs. Details on alfalfa weevil scouting and estimating thresholds can be found online at https://extension.sdstate.edu.
If the economic threshold is exceeded, there are several insecticides available for management. Please refer to the 2021 Alfalfa and Oilseeds Pest Management Guide for labeled insecticides and their rates. Pest Management Guides are available for free at any SDSU Extension Regional Center or online at https://extension.sdstate.edu. Neighboring states have received reports of pyrethroid failures when these insecticides were applied to manage alfalfa weevils. If you observe a pyrethroid failure, please let us know. You can reach Adam Varenhorst at 605-688-6854 or adam.varenhorst@sdstate.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.