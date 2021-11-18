The time of year is approaching when families will come together to celebrate important holidays. This is a time when you may see friends or family members you do not see on a regular basis. This is a time for laughter, joy and memory-making. What you may not realize is that this is the ideal time for timely talks about advance care planning.
Advance care planning involves exploring your current health status and the type of treatment you would like to receive in situations when you are unable to speak for yourself and you require immediate medical treatment.
You already know it is important to tell your friends and families what you want in this situation, but you may not know what exactly you need to discuss. This article will introduce four advance care conversations that you need to have with anyone you expect to be involved in your medical care when you are unable to make decisions for yourself.
Conversation one
Withholding or withdrawing treatment.
Withholding treatment means choosing to not start a treatment that may extend a person’s life. This decision should be in-line with the person’s wishes if making the decision for another person.
Withdrawing treatments mean making the decision to stop a treatment that has already been started.
Examples of treatments you might decide to withhold or withdraw include cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR, dialysis and parenteral or enteral nutrition — “tube feeding.”
Conversation 2
Death with dignity — also referred to as “aid in dying.”
In states with a “Death with Dignity Act” or similar legislation, a person that is mentally competent and is terminally ill may choose to request a prescription for a medication from his or her healthcare provider to end the person’s life.
At the current time, this is not allowed by law in the state of South Dakota.
Conversation 3
Nutrition for persons in a permanent vegetative state.
A persistent vegetative state is a medical term used to describe an altered level of consciousness. A person may appear awake and even yawn or grunt but has no detectable awareness.
When a person is in a persistent vegetative state, he or she is unable to eat or drink. Therefore, to maintain life, the person would need to receive artificial nutrition and hydration — food and drink. This can be provided to the person in different ways, including through a tube placed in the person’s stomach or an IV.
Artificial nutrition and hydration may be withheld or withdrawn. However, in some states, strong evidence is required to show that the person would want nutrition and hydration to be withheld or withdrawn. This is best documented in an advance directive and living will.
Conversation 4
Issues of brain death and organ donation.
With brain death, all functions of the brain stop and will not start again. Machines such as a ventilator keep other organs like the lungs and heart functioning.
A person that has been declared brain dead may be able to donate their organs — liver, kidneys, heart, etc. — to those in need of a new organ.
Few religions do not allow for the donations of organs, but this should be considered when making the decision to donate organs.
Dementia
Dementia is an umbrella term for a group of chronic diseases that impair memory performance and function. Examples of dementia include Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, Frontotemporal Dementia, Huntington’s Disease, KorsaKoff Syndrome, Lewy Body Dementia, Mixed Dementia, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Parkinson’s Disease Dementia, Posterior Cortical Atrophy, Vascular Dementia and, the most common type, Alzheimer’s Disease.
It is important for you and your family to explore how you would want to be cared for if you were ever to receive a dementia diagnosis.
Early signs of dementia are not usually noticeable, but it may be confused with rapid-onset conditions, such as delirium caused by a urinary tract infection. Sudden changes to cognitive function in an older adult should be reported to a medical provider immediately, even if that means a visit to the emergency room. The person could have an infection that early diagnosis and treatment could help.
Cures are not available for most forms of dementia. Available treatments for dementia focus on managing symptoms and behaviors — e.g., hoarding, sundowning, etc.
Over time, a person with dementia will become more impaired and lose more of their capacity to reason and understand the world around them. It often progresses until the person with dementia cannot do anything independently, including using the bathroom, bathing, eating or drinking. They will ultimately require 24-hour care and supervision.
To learn more about starting advance care planning conversations with your family. Please visit the SDSU Extension website: https://extension.sdstate.edu/advance-care-planning-rural-families.
Leacey Brown is a gerontology field specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
