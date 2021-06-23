Managing your weight can be a lifelong battle.
You may wonder if it has something to do with your metabolism. This is the process in which your body converts your food and drink into energy. Your size, sex and age can affect your metabolism in addition to physical activity and your ability to process food.
There are a number of things you can do to help your metabolism, Annie Ailts, an Avera Medical Group Functional Medicine registered dietitian, said.
Cut out processed foods, sweets, sugar-sweetened beverages, and any other sources of sugar. Start reading ingredients lists to determine all the things that contain sugar. You may be surprised!
Say yes to whole foods. Unprocessed, whole foods such as meat, fish, eggs, vegetables, fruit, and healthy fats such as nuts, seeds, avocado, olives, and olive oil are more nutrient dense to keep your body working most efficiently.
The ketogenic diet (or keto diet) is a very low carb, high fat diet that shares similarities with other low carb diets. The reduction in carbs allows for efficient fat burning. Talk to your doctor before starting this or any other diet to determine if it’s right for you.
Don’t skimp on fat and protein. Carbohydrates are a quick source of energy, but the effect can mean a spike in blood sugar and a subsequent crash.
“That type of rollercoaster can be really hard on your entire body,” Ailts said.
Instead, pair carbs with protein and a healthy fat to help stabilize blood sugar. It will also help you abstain from overeating and keep you feeling full longer.
Helping your body run efficiently is important, but these tips also help you eat a wholesome healthful diet, Ailts said. If you’re troubled by weight gain, a number of factors could be in play ranging from hormones to your genetics or your diet and lifestyle. The best way to manage your weight is still eating a healthy diet and staying active.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.