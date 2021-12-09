On Dec. 2, I spent a few hours cleaning and organizing materials from the previous night’s Messy Church. A congregant came down as I was cleaning and asked, “Do you ever say to yourself, ‘What have I gotten myself into!?’” I laughed at first, because it’s definitely messy and occasionally exhausting. But my reply was swift, “No, it’s SO worth it.”
I’ll describe Messy Church in the words of a confirmation student, “It’s like Sunday School, but for adults too.” Yes, all ages gather in our fellowship hall for Christ-centered hospitality, creativity and celebration. Each person’s presence is cherished.
This December our theme was the joy of giving. We learned from Jesus’ miracle of feeding the 5,000 that Jesus wants the gifts we offer. In fact, Jesus will bless our simple generosity to become a miracle of abundance in the lives of many. We witnessed abundant giving and joy last night — and it’s my true pleasure as a pastor to proclaim Christ’s love is alive and well this season.
To bring the gospel story to life, families brought a food item for Pierre Area Referral Service. These real-life loaves and fishes remind us that even simple acts of thoughtfulness and care can go a long way when we allow Jesus to bless our efforts. I cherished the look on each kids’ face as they gathered the items together, feeling the weight of collective effort in their arms. The exceptional work of our hearty friends at PARS who organize and administer the community’s generosity are to be commended. So are the families who bravely ask for help when supplies are low at home.
During the month of November, our church collected socks for area students. Socks are another simple necessity that can make a big difference when efforts combine. The kids excitedly counted each pair of socks at Messy Church, and we celebrated the gift of 137 pairs. Colorful and brightly patterned socks will soon be hitting the streets of Pierre, warming feet and hearts alike. Plus, our kids, youth and adults all learned an important lesson — giving can be REALLY fun!
Perhaps the most fun of all was decorating Christmas cookies to spread cheer throughout our neighborhoods. Several dozen cookies received all sorts of frosting and sprinkles before being carefully packaged as a gift to someone in need of love. Some of our adults spread cheer to beloved elders in our community. A few kids gave cookies to their teachers and daycare providers. One youth wanted her grandma to feel special in a difficult season of life. We found enjoyment in eating a few of those decorated delicacies ourselves too. Above all, we received an important reminder — what we have to offer the world really does make a difference.
Christ blesses us to be a blessing to this world — what more of a gift could we receive this Advent? I am deeply aware that sharing socks, food items, and cookies will not make the radical changes our neighbors need to feel the dignity they deserve. So we work toward affordable housing and health care, dignifying work and purpose too.
These building blocks of wellness are crucial components to experiencing joy this season. But so is knowing that someone cares. If we can give that gift today, let’s not let perfect be the enemy of good. Real joy emerges within the hearts of those who give and receive in equal measure. All of us are worthy of the hope, peace, joy and love Christ brings our way.
Emily Munger is the pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre.
