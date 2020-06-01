To the Editor,
I had an estate rummage sale May 29-31, and a troubling act of thievery took place.
A middle-aged caucasian man, approximately 5’6” in height and 160 pounds stole two sets of hearing aids and accompanying equipment from the sale. He was wearing a red baseball hat, jeans and flip-flops; he had some visible darker hair and wore hearing aids himself.
I have a record of this happening as it was inside the residence. However, it would be unfortunate for this to have to amount to anything more than a simple resolution.
If the man who took the hearing aids without paying for them sees this message and returns them at his anonymity – either by postal mail or personally dropped at the north door of 613 N. Central, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 5 — no questions will be asked and no further actions will be taken.
I have the highest hopes that he will do the right thing.
Most truly,
Betsy Valnes, Pierre
