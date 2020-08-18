The South Dakota Department of Education has developed a ‘toolkit’ list to help families prepare for the 2020-21 school year.
According to a release from the Department, “For many students, the consequences of not being in school are greater than the health risks of COVID-19. The full school experience provides vital academic, social, emotional, physical, and nutritional benefits.”
“School districts have worked all summer developing plans for keeping their students, staff, and communities safe,” said Ben Jones, Secretary of Education. “Families can do their part by keeping children home if they are sick and teaching their youngsters healthy hygiene habits. Employers can do their part by providing flexibility to employees whose children become sick.”
The toolkit offers information about how schools and classrooms might look different with COVID-19 precautions in place, how parents can monitor their children for symptoms, teach their children healthy hygiene habits, talk with them about COVID-19, and develop a plan for what to do if someone in the household gets sick.
Back to School - what parents need to know
Complete a symptom check each morning before school. Check for any symptoms that may indicate a possible illness: temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher; sore throat; new uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing; diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or new onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.
Face masks are encouraged and welcome. The CDC recommends using face masks to potentially help prevent transmission when used as a complement of social distancing. Let your child pick out face masks just like pens, notebooks, and other school supplies during your back-to-school shopping this year.
Stay SAFE - Six Away From Everyone. Social distancing is key in stopping the spread. Students and staff will be encouraged to stay six feet apart as much as possible. Talk to your child about the continued importance of social distancing.
School may look different than usual. Due to social distancing efforts, classrooms, cafeterias, and school buses may look different than usual. Schools may implement creative scheduling or a combination of in-person and remote learning. This helps ensure we can all enjoy a happy and healthy school year.
Schools are increasing cleaning and disinfecting. Schools are enhancing cleaning of all areas including frequent cleaning of classrooms, common areas, and high-touch surfaces. Schools will provide hand sanitizer and have soap and water available for frequent hand washing.
