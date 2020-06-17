Touching Hearts 50/50 raffle fundraiser begins anew

Clayton Stoeser drew the Ace of Hearts to win $11,850 in the Right Turn Touching Hearts fundraising raffle. Stoeser purchased the lucky ticket on Monday, and won the Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, drawing.

The Right Turn in Pierre, a community education outreach program, has begun the 2020 version of its 50/50 raffle fundraiser ‘Touching Hearts.’

Tickets must be purchased each week for the weekly drawings every Tuesday at 11 a.m. The lottery drawings can be viewed live on Facebook. The drawing will be continually held, with each weekly winner then drawing in turn from a deck of cards. The grand prize will be presented when the Ace of Hearts is drawn from the ever-diminishing deck.

“We are thankful for the host sites where tickets can be purchased,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer with The Right Turn. “Everything will be the same as last year, except we will have some new host sites and we will draw the ticket on Tuesdays at 11 a.m.”

The tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets are available at The Right Turn in Pierre, the Branding Iron, Lynn’s Dakotamarts in Fort Pierre and in Pierre, Cowboy Country Stores in Fort Pierre, and the United Way in Pierre.

